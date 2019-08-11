Services
Knoxville - Tom Treadway, age 85, passed away Friday August 9, 2019 following a brief illness. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers. Tom was born in Hot Springs, North Carolina on June 25, 1934 and grew up in Claiborne County, Tennessee. He was a loving and faithful generous husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by parents, James and Martha Treadway; son, Thomas Kyle Treadway; brothers, John, Howard and Ben Treadway; sisters, Mary Bates, Margaret Harrison and Ruth Grubb. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Kathleen; son, Steve Treadway and Kris; Daughter, Jennifer Treadway; his loving and special granddaughter, Lochlyn Grace whom he adored; grandsons, Thomas Neil and Shane; and 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Jewell Edwards and Virginia Marcey. The family will receive friend 6:00-8:00pm, Tuesday, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with funeral service to follow at 8:00pm, with Pastor David Snyder officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am, Wednesday, at Lynch-Bethel Cemetery for interment at 11:00am. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
