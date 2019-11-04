|
|
Tom Walton
Knoxville - Tom Walton, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 2, 2019. He was born Jan. 25, 1935 in Nashville. After serving briefly in the U.S. Army, Tom graduated from Tennessee Tech with a Civil Engineering degree. He began his career at TVA, but then spent over 30 years as Senior Vice President of Operations at Rentenbach Engineering, where he established many life-long friendships. After retirement, he pursued his creative side, which included painting, decorative tile work, writing and self-publishing his own novel- Rat Town and building his son's playground, a turret and a gypsy wagon. He and his wife Linda enjoyed making their home into a family refuge. Tom was loved and admired by everyone who knew him. He was truly one of a kind. His sense of humor and his integrity were unforgettable. He is preceded in death by his son Tommy. He is survived by his wife Linda, sons Monty (Elizabeth), Shawn and Hayes, brother Bobby (Doris), sister Jean (Ben), grandchildren Tommy Lynn (Phil), Jessica (Wes), Michael, Mary Lewis, and Anna, and six great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life, Thursday, November 7th at 6 pm at Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 1615 Price Ave., Knoxville. Family will receive friends directly after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Association. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Walton family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019