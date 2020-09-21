Tom Weaver
Knoxville - Thomas (Tom) A. Weaver, Sr. - age 80 of Knoxville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Tom was an active member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. He was a good and faithful servant and a man of God. He always said, "I am a winner either way, if I go or if I stay." Tom served in the Air Force and the Tennessee Air National Guard. He worked with his father, Hardy C. Weaver, at Weaver's Cafeterias and later Tom Weaver's Cafeterias. After leaving the cafeteria business, he and his wife, Carol, opened a wholesale printing franchise in Knoxville, Business Card Express, and was there until he retired to work on his farm. He remained active there until the Lord called him Home. Tom was preceded in death by parents, Hardy C. and Elizabeth S. Weaver; and brother, Phil Weaver. He is survived by wife, Carol; sons, Tom Jr. (Susan), Jerry (Margie), Tim (Cindy), and Jeff (Kristi); daughters, Missy and Elizabeth; twelve grandchildren, Braden, Abby, Mary-Kate, Noah (Bree), Miah, Emma, Calvin, AnnaBelle, Dudley, Andy, Ashley, and Bailee; and two very special friends, Tim White and Russ Harris, who were like sons to him. He was a member of Stretcher Bearers' Sunday School class at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church where he had an extensive church family. Tom touched the lives of so many people who have gone on to touch lives around the world. His kind spirit and caring nature will live on through all those who were blessed to know him. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church followed by a celebration of life service at 7:00 PM with Dr. John Green IV, Rev. Kent Williams, and Rev. Terry McNatt officiating. The family asks that those attending the receiving of friends and service practice social distancing, and masks are preferred. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Tom Weaver Jr., Jerry Weaver, Tim Weaver, Jeff Weaver, Russ Harris, Tim White. Military honors will be provided by East TN Veteran Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com