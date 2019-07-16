|
|
Tom William Allen
oak ridge - Tom W. Allen age 88 is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Tom passed away on July 11, 2019, at his home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born May 23, 1931, in Blossom, Texas to Tom Allen and Myrtle Sherbourne Allen. After obtaining his undergraduate degree from East Texas State College he entered the United States Air Force as an officer. He served the majority of his time in the Air Force in Alaska. After service, he began his career in 1956 as an Exhibits Manager with the Atomic Energy Museum, where he traveled through all of the lower 48 states educating the public about Atomic Energy. Over the next 40 years, he held numerous management and executive positions oriented to Human Resources with Y-12, K-25, X-10, and Central Employment. During his tenure, he studied at the Tennessee School for the Deaf, learned sign language so that hearing impared individuals could be interviewed and employed. While employed he also received his advanced degrees from East Texas State College and the University of Tennessee. For many years he was a continuing education professor at Pelissippi State Community College, Roane State Community College, Walters State Community College, University of Tennessee and did education at Brush Mountain Prison for prisoners and for law enforcement in the field of conflict resolution. Tom retired from the Central Employment office in the early 90's and owned several businesses here in Anderson County. He was extremely involved in the Community with the Red Cross as an Executive Director and Chairman, a long term volunteer at Methodist Medical Center running the family services for the Critical Care units and numerous other volunteer positions. A member of Calvary Baptist Church he was always willing to volunteer and help others. His was an avid collector and loved estate sales, flea markets and yard sales where he had a great eye for wonderful things. Tom had a great sense of humor, never met a stranger and was an incredible story teller. Tom was preceded in death by his Parents; Tom Milton Allen and Myrtle Allen, his Stepmother; Bonnie Reed Allen, Brothers; Thomas H. Allen and Glenn Allen, Sister; Mary Allen Soloman. He is survived by his Sister; Marcia Allen, his nieces Glenda Gould and April Jones, his Nephew Charles Judson Newman, Cousin; Shelby W. Hignight, Bob (deceased) Mike and Waddy Morrow were like family as they have been life long friends and neighbors. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating, Visitation with the family will follow the funeral service until 5:00 pm. Interment will be Wednesday at Highland Berry Memorial Gardens in Knoxville. Expressions of sympathy may be made in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. www.alzfdn.org. Online messages may be left for the family www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 16, 2019