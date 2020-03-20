|
|
Tom Witenbarger
Knoxville - Troy Russell Witenbarger, Jr age 77 of Knoxville passed away from congestive heart failure Thursday, March 19, 2020. Russell loved his alma mater The University of Tennessee Volunteers, especially football, and loved Braves baseball. Proceeded in death by parents Troy Russell "Biz" Witenbarger, Sr and Inez Witenbarger, brother Tommy Witenbarger. Russell will be missed by his sister Phyllis Rule, nephew Keith Rule (Michelle), great nephew Jacob Rule and great niece Carrie Rule, several cousins and special friend Wilson Wattenbarger.
Family and friends will meet 1 PM Tuesday at Seven Islands Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev, Archie Elliott officiating. Atchley Funeral Home Seymour is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020