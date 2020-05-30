Tommy Charles
Harriman - Tommy Charles age 81 of Harriman passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. Tommy was a member of Lakeview Baptist and served as a deacon for many years. He served in the National Guard at McGhee Tyson, and his unit was activated in France during the Berlin Wall Crisis. Tommy was a second generation of the papermill in Harriman, before being employed at AKZO Fortifil Fibers. Tommy was preceded in death by Parents: Mack Garren and Mary Grace Charles; Brothers: Bobby Mack and Clarence Gale Charles. Tommy is survived by His wife of 59 years: Carolyn Courtney Charles of Harriman, Tennessee; Daughter: Melissa C. Shealy and husband Bo of Stockbridge, Georgia; Son: Stephen Thomas Charles and wife Angela of Harriman, Tennessee; Grandchildren: Courtney Raymond; Brent Raymond; Eli Charles; Matthew Charles; Great Grandchild: Eden Omoto; Sister: Carolyn Hall and Husband Wayne of Apison, Tennessee; Sister-in-law: Flo Charles of Kingston, Tennessee; Ginger Nolan of Harriman, Tennessee; Brother-in-law: Doug Courtney of Tampa, Florida.Graveside service 2 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Lawnville Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Charles Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Harriman - Tommy Charles age 81 of Harriman passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. Tommy was a member of Lakeview Baptist and served as a deacon for many years. He served in the National Guard at McGhee Tyson, and his unit was activated in France during the Berlin Wall Crisis. Tommy was a second generation of the papermill in Harriman, before being employed at AKZO Fortifil Fibers. Tommy was preceded in death by Parents: Mack Garren and Mary Grace Charles; Brothers: Bobby Mack and Clarence Gale Charles. Tommy is survived by His wife of 59 years: Carolyn Courtney Charles of Harriman, Tennessee; Daughter: Melissa C. Shealy and husband Bo of Stockbridge, Georgia; Son: Stephen Thomas Charles and wife Angela of Harriman, Tennessee; Grandchildren: Courtney Raymond; Brent Raymond; Eli Charles; Matthew Charles; Great Grandchild: Eden Omoto; Sister: Carolyn Hall and Husband Wayne of Apison, Tennessee; Sister-in-law: Flo Charles of Kingston, Tennessee; Ginger Nolan of Harriman, Tennessee; Brother-in-law: Doug Courtney of Tampa, Florida.Graveside service 2 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Lawnville Cemetery in Kingston, Tennessee with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Charles Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.