Tommy Davidson
Knoxville - Thomas "Tommy" Monroe Davidson - of Knoxville was born in Morristown, TN on February 22, 1936 and passed away on the Friday evening, October 16, 2020 at the age of 84. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in Industrial Management. He served in the Air Force Reserves and was on active duty during the Berlin Crisis. Tommy was a successful businessman, salesman, and an avid golfer. He was of the Methodist faith. Tommy was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by parents, Tillie Matlock and Wilbur Joseph Davidson of Soddy Daisy; sister, Betsy Horseman of Chattanooga; grandparents, Joe and Flora Mae Matlock of Morristown; and best friend, Chris Zimmermann of Flat Rock, NC. Survived by wife, Gloria Lusby Beal; daughter, Staci (Michael) Jones; step daughter, Pamela Beal Steadmon; step son, Gary (Pam) Beal; granddaughters, Julianne of New York and Christina Jones; step granddaughters, Katelyn (Cody) Brewer and Emily Steadmon; step great grandchildren, Jace Brewer and Isabella Gentry; former wife, Charlotte Davidson; and brother, Joe Davidson. Family and friends will meet 9:15 AM on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at East TN Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier Highway for a 9:30 AM graveside service with Rev. Denny Ford officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sand Branch United Methodist Church, 2301 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com