|
|
Tommy Dickenson
Knoxville - Tommy Dickenson, age 64, of Knoxville, entered his heavenly home on January 11, 2020. He was retired after 38 years with Norfolk Southern Railroad. Tommy was a devoted father, husband, son, grandfather and brother who loved his Lord, his family, his friends, and his brothers at the railroad. He was a hard worker; a humble and selfless man who knew only how to give of himself to others and asked nothing in return.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Dewey Burdell and Juanita (Daniels) Dickenson; brothers, Robert, Dean and Billy Dickenson. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joy; children, Robby Dickenson (Lori), Aaron Dickenson (Stacy), Laura Probst (Michael), and Lisa Hutson (Richard); grandchildren, Sarah and Holly Dickenson, Austin, Braden, Alexa and Gabriel Probst, Hannah Jackson, John White, and Ayden Hutson; brothers, Jimmy and Jeff Dickenson; sisters, Shirley Leatherwood, Pam Story and Carolyn Humphrey; and many nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
Funeral Ceremony will be 7:00PM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Dickenson officiating. Interment will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Bell's Campground Cemetery in Powell. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Maryville/Seymour. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories - www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020