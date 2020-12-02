1/1
Tommy D.m. Cuthbert
Tommy D.M. Cuthbert

Knoxville - Tommy D.M. "TC" Cuthbert was born April 24 ,1974 to Shirley Fletcher and the late Tommy Cuthbert in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was a graduate of Bearden High School, class of 1992. At Bearden, he played football and was a star running back. TC loved both college and professional football! He would consider himself the biggest Georgia Bulldogs and Dallas Cowboys fan. His love of football was a known fact yet little knew of his beautiful voice. TC was a great son, beloved father and friend.

Preceded in death by his father.

Survived by his former wife and devoted friend, Kristi Harper; children, Jamon, Alex,Grayson, Georgia; mother, Shirley Fletcher; brothers, Marlon,Tommy, Beau,Tommon, Mark D.; step brother, Mark G.; sisters, Tameka,Candice,Tylanda B., Tylanda C., Kelly and Tonda; step sister, Renee G.; devoted friends, Tameka Thomas and Mark Vance; a host of devoted uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Saturday, December 5, 2020, a public walkthrough 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face coverings are required. A funeral service will follow for immediate family and close friends. Pastor Larry Keith will officiate. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). All expressions of love may be delivered to the church the morning of the walkthrough. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
