Tommy Don Shipley
Selma, AL
Tommy Don Shipley passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Selma, AL at the age of 80.
Preceding Tommy in death was his wife, Carloine Shipley and son, Tommy Shipley, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Karyn M. Shipley (Moses Lawson); half brother, Allen L. Rogers; grandchildren, Melissa (Tim) Gutierrez, Kelly Bell, Amanda Bell and Mark Bell; great grandchildren, Mia Gutierrez, Izabella Gutierrez, Matthew Deeds, Nova, Cordova and Ayla Cordova. He is also survived by his special friends, Lee (Laura) Snyder and Bill (Caroline) Salzarulo.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. (CST), 2:00 p.m. (EST), Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the Dennis Cemetery in Athens, TN directed by Selma Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019