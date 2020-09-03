1/
Tommy Gilliland
Tommy Gilliland

Blaine - Tommy F. Gilliland - age 71 of Blaine passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Tommy was a member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church. First and foremost, Tommy was a Christian. He loved the Lord. He was a US Army veteran of Vietnam where he served as an Army Medic. He was one of the first paramedics in East Tennessee, and retired as a Captain with the Knoxville Fire Department after 34 years of service. He had several hobbies including bee keeping, camping, horses, and woodworking. He was a wonderful husband, a hero to his sons, brother, and friend to all. Tommy was loved by so many. Preceded in death by parents, Rudy and Rhett Gilliland; and brother, Jim Gilliland. Survived by wife of 42 years, Cathy Gilliland; sons, Joshua (Jesse) Gilliland and Aaron (Brittanie) Gilliland; grandchildren, Rebekah Gilliland, Quentin Gilliland, and Eli Gilliland; sisters, Sandra (Robert) Quillin and Angie (Phil) Boss; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Gilliland. The family will receive friends 3:00-7:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the memorial service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Bruce Yates and Pastor Gary Satterfield officiating. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial in honor of Tommy may be made to Hoof & Harness Experiential Learning Inc., 470 Judson Road, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871 or www.hoofandharness.org. We are honored and blown away, love you. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com








Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
SEP
5
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
1 entry
September 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers for the family. Tommy had such a compassionate heart and was loved by so many.
Debbie Pickett
Friend
