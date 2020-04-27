|
Tommy "Tom" Ivan Kiker
Knoxville - Tommy "Tom" Ivan Kiker, age 79, of Knoxville, formerly of Greeneville, TN, passed away on April 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Willie Rader Kiker; son, Lee Kiker; Sister, Douglas Eisenhower; and nephew, Ritchie Eisenhower. He is survived by his wife, Johnnie Kiker; son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Jan Kiker of Greeneville; daughter and son-in-law, Sabrina and Dwayne Harrell of Sevierville; four grandchildren; Dustin Kiker, Kaitlyn (Brett) Coppage, Kelly (Chris) Parker, and Alan Harrell; 3 great grandsons, Landon and Luke Coppage and Karter Harrell; nieces, Melissa Meyer and Julia Gibbs; and a host of family and friends that Tom considered family.
At Tom's request no formal services will be held and his body was donated to Restore Life USA. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St Jude's or the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020