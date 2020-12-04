Tommy Jenkins
Knoxvlle - Tommy (Doc) Gene Jenkins passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family, in Halls Crossroads, Knoxville, TN, at 83 years of age. Born on February 27, 1937, in the Cave Creek Community in Kingston, TN. Tommy was the youngest of the six children of the late Floyd and Minnie(Johnson) Jenkins. He was a graduate of Roane County High School. From there, he went to serve in the United States Army, later becoming a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and after 43 years, he retired from Roadway. He later came out of retirement for five years to work for the CAC in Knoxville.
Tommy loved to travel, to fish, and a good card game. He was an immensive story teller who could amuse any audience, large or small, with tales from his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Mary D. Evans Jenkins, his sister Frances Jenkins Malone , brothers Burl, R.L., Raymond, Paul, Robert Jenkins, all of Roane County, TN.
He is survived by their three children, Bradley, Tommy (Brittany), and Wesley Jenkins, all three of Knoxville, TN, step-sons Brian and Freddie Williamson of Middlesboro, KY, grandchildren Tommy Jenkins Jr (Mikeal), Justin Jenkins, Alex (Katie) Jenkins, Kaleb (Haley) Jenkins, Paige (Wayne) Pryor, Brian Ross, and Ian Williamson, and great-grandchildren Lynnen Jenkins, and McKayla and Carter Pryor.
Due to the current Covid-19 constraints, a formal service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avalon Hospice Care, Alzheimer's Tennessee- Vascular Dementia, and the ALS Association's Tennessee chapter.
Friends and family will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1:45pm for a 2:00pm graveside with full military honors. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
