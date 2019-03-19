|
|
Tommy "Gene" Murr, Jr
Knoxville, TN
Tommy "Gene" Murr, Jr. - age 45, passed on Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by his close friends. Gene was a member at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of Karns High School, class of 1991. Gene was a Nascar fan and enjoyed his time camping and fishing with his dad. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Murr and mother, Brenda Murr. Gene is survived by his father, Tommy Murr; and many cousins. Gene was loved by all and will be missed by all that knew him. The family will receive friends from 5pm-7pm on Wednesday, March 20, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, March 21, at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Friends and family will then gather at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 871 N Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Online condolences may be received at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019