Tommy Newman
Knoxville - Tommy "Tom" Joe Newman, 88, of Knoxville, TN passed away on October 6th, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1931 to Joe Raymond and Regina (Jean) Newman in Knoxville, TN. After graduating from Halls High School, he proudly served our country as a Marine Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. He was an active member of Knoxville First Seventh-day Adventist Church where he taught Sabbath School for many years. He helped area families in need of practical help through the Good Samaritan Ministry by fixing heat pumps, installing washers and dryers, providing food baskets, etc.
Earlier in his career, Tom was a master electrician and was co-owner of Hartford Electric in Santa Maria, CA. Intrigued by flying, he earned a pilot's license and enjoyed adventures in his Cessna 6 seat plane. After moving back home to Knoxville, he was a valued employee of I.C. Thomasson Consulting Engineers as later at Allen and Hoshall, Inc. He took great pride as an inspector on many of the regional geothermal projects such as Wilson County High School in Mount Juliet. Tom had a heart for the homeless and invited several fortunate people to live with him as they got back on their feet.
Tom enjoyed western dancing especially the "Cotton Eyed Joe". He earned his real estate license and could fix anything. His handiwork was evident throughout the many remodeling projects in his home. His beloved dogs were treated like children and he found great pleasure in teaching them to smile a toothy grin. He was kind and diplomatic in dealing with people of all ages.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joe R. Newman, mother, Jean Newman; brothers, Don Newman and Ken Newman, and wife, Carolyn Newman. Tom is survived by his sister, Shirley Mitchell (Corky) and brother, Harold (Jane) Newman; sons, J. Scott Newman, Jeffrey Newman, and Mark Newman; daughter, Susan Newman Shipley (Steve). Grandchildren: Laura Shipley Tomlin, Nathan Newman, Allie Newman and Landon Shipley; great-grand children Delilah, Wyatt, Darcy, and Ellie Grace.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Berry Highland Memorial on Kingston Pike with the service immediately following at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Knoxville First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3611 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
A special thank you to the wonderful nurses and caregivers at Westmoreland Rehabilitation Center who took great care of Tommy during his later years.
Family and friends may share their condolences online at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019