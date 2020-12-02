1/1
Tommy Stuart Chaffin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Stuart Chaffin

Maynardville - Tommy Stuart Chaffin-age 44 of Maynardville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Tommy was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to many. He was a Captain with the City of Knoxville Fire Department with 21 years of service. Member and evangelist of Temple Baptist Church, Fountain City who always looked for an opportunity to spread the gospel. Preceded in death by parents, Tommy and Betty Chaffin; grandparents, Bill and Helen Creech.

Survivors: Loving wife, Lisa Chaffin; Sons, Christopher (Chelsey) Braun; Jacob Chaffin; daughter, Hannah Chaffin; sister, Betty June (Ken) Sargent.

The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Temple Baptist Church, 2100 Woodrow Drive, Knoxville, Rev. Charles Lawson and Dean McNeese officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet by 9:45 A.M. Saturday at the church for the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Christopher Braun, Jacob Chaffin, Ken Sargent, Eric Farmer, Gary Ellis, Gene Lawson, Honorary Pallbearers: Jeff Lee and Hannah Chaffin. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved