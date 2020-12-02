Tommy Stuart ChaffinMaynardville - Tommy Stuart Chaffin-age 44 of Maynardville went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Tommy was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to many. He was a Captain with the City of Knoxville Fire Department with 21 years of service. Member and evangelist of Temple Baptist Church, Fountain City who always looked for an opportunity to spread the gospel. Preceded in death by parents, Tommy and Betty Chaffin; grandparents, Bill and Helen Creech.Survivors: Loving wife, Lisa Chaffin; Sons, Christopher (Chelsey) Braun; Jacob Chaffin; daughter, Hannah Chaffin; sister, Betty June (Ken) Sargent.The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Friday, Temple Baptist Church, 2100 Woodrow Drive, Knoxville, Rev. Charles Lawson and Dean McNeese officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Saturday, Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet by 9:45 A.M. Saturday at the church for the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Christopher Braun, Jacob Chaffin, Ken Sargent, Eric Farmer, Gary Ellis, Gene Lawson, Honorary Pallbearers: Jeff Lee and Hannah Chaffin. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.