Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mount Harmony Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Mount Harmony Baptist Church
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Seymour Memory Gardens
Toni L. Shaffer Obituary
Toni L. Shaffer

Kodak - Toni L. Shaffer, age 58, of Kodak, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was a member of Mount Harmony Baptist Church. Toni was preceded in death by her grandmother Ada Shutt, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Isaac and Phoebe Shaffer. Survivors: Husband: Isaac Shaffer Jr. Son: Isaac Shaffer III and wife Barbara Daughter: Tia LeBlanc and husband Craig. Grandchildren: McKenzie LeBlanc, and Isabella Shaffer. Parents: Charles and Sandra Jones. Sisters: JoAnna Montgomery and husband Dwayne, Kelly Sharp, and Karen Ray. Several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Team Holston, 1011 Graves Rd. Strawberry Plains, TN 37871. The family will receive friends 4-6PM Sunday with funeral service to follow at 6PM at Mount Harmony Baptist Church, Dr. Bruce Martin officiating. Graveside service and interment 10 AM Monday in Seymour Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019
