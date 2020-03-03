Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:30 AM
Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
5901 Lyons View Pike
Knoxville, TN
Maryville - Toni Ford Walker - age 99 of Knoxville died March 2, 2020. Toni was born in November 1920 and married Jack Walker in August 1940. Together they traveled the world with lots of friends, fun and adventures. Toni was an outstanding decorator and loved decorating her home and designing wedding ceremonies at Island Home Baptist Church. She was an avid bridge player and loved to roller skate (and did so through her 80's). She and Dad worked tirelessly to build Family Pantry Markets. She was by his side every step of the way. She and Dad were life-long UT football and basketball supporters. She was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church of Bearden. In the early years she and Jack were members of Island Home Baptist Church. Mom is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter E Ford, her sister, Sis Ford, and two brothers and their wives; Stanley and Boo Ford, and Walter and Wilda Ford. Surviving family includes her daughter Gayle Threet(Joanne Ackerman)) and grandson, Jack Threet(Jamie Warengo-Threet). Shannondale Health Care facilities provided wonderful care to Mom in the last years of her life. Special love, health care and above and beyond compassionate life care was given by Jackque Jenkins, and her family, including Jim Jenkins, Missy, Marissa and Abby. A Celebration of life will be held at Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please surprise a family member and take them out to dinner or a movie. Give lots of hugs. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.Toni's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
