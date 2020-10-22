1/1
Tony Clifton Hensley
1968 - 2020
Tony Clifton Hensley

Corryton - Tony Clifton Hensley-age 52 of Corryton passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home after being in failing health. Tony was born July 11, 1968 in Knox County, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist faith and was a former member of Jim Town Baptist Church, Luttrell. Preceded in death by father, Andrew Jackson (A. J.) Hensley, Jr. who passed away October 19, 1977 at the age of 51. Grandparents, Andrew Jackson Hensley, Sr. and Mossie (Muncie) Hensley; James Clifford Sweet and Lucille (Lynch) Sweet Brown. Great-grandparents, Bob and Lillie (Selvie) Hensley; Cornelius and Minnie (Rimmer) Sweet. Great-uncle, William Jesse Sweet; uncles, William Randolph Lynch; Charles (Chucky) Brown; Aunt, Yolanda Sue (Sweet) Bourque Dewey.

Survivors: son, Anthony Dewayne Hensley, age 27, the only child he had; granddaughter, Kayla Hensley, age 7; ex-wife, Karen (Lawson) Knott, age 44; Mother, Katherine (Buzzy, Kathy) Sweet Hensley Kitts, age 71; brothers, Mark Greg Hensley, age 50; Tim (Blacky) Hensley, age 48; Marty Hensley, age 43; Uncles, Rocky Brown, age 60; Allen Lewis Brown, age 58; aunts, Wanda Faye (Sweet) Trahan-Singleton, age 74 who resides in Louisiana; Jeanette (Sweet) Webster, age 66 and husband, Mack Webster, age 71. Half-brother, Tracy Scott Hensley, age 54 along with a host uncles and aunts on the Hensley side of the family. Several other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Lowell Thomas officiating with music by Lowell Thomas. Interment 1 P.M. Sunday, October 25, 2020, Community Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet by 12 p.m. Sunday to proceed to the cemetery in procession. Pallbearers: Greg Hensley, Tim Hensley, Marty Hensley, David Kitts, A. J. Wilkerson, Derrick Huck. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
