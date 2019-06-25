Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Hines Creek Church Cemetery
Maynardville, TN
Tony Cooper Obituary
Tony Cooper

Knoxville - Tony M. Cooper-age 57 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by brother, Mark Cooper.

Survivors: father, Rev. E. R. Cooper; mother, Opal Cooper; sisters and brothers-in-law, Thelma (Clyde) Beeler, Velma Nease, Cynthia (Bill) Hensley; brothers and sister-in-law, Jack (Kathy) Cooper, Richard Cooper. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. E. R. Cooper, Rev. Leonard Goin officiating with music by The Beason Family. Military graveside rites will be conducted 11 A.M. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 by Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard at Hines Creek Church Cemetery, Maynardville. Pallbearers: Family and friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 25, 2019
