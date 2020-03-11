Services
Tony Joel Huckaby


1951 - 2020
Tony Joel Huckaby Obituary
Tony Joel Huckaby

Harriman - Tony Joel Huckaby, age 69, of Harriman passed away Saturday March 7, 2020 at his home. Before retiring in 2012 he worked as an electronic electrician for Circuit City and Sears.

He is preceded in death by his father: Clarence Huckaby.

His sister: Karen Gow. And grandparents. He is survived by his wife: Janice Jones Huckaby; two daughters: Tonya Tapscott Huckaby and Amanda Marie Huckaby; his mother: Laura Huckaby; brother: Clarence Edward Huckaby, Jr.

Two granddaughters: Haily M Vincent, and Madison G. Huckaby. A host of other family and friends.

The family will have a private service. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Huckaby family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
