3/23/1964 - 9/11/2001

World Trade Center

97th Floor

The date of September 11, 2001 will be engraved on the memories of people everywhere for generations to come. On that bright sunny day terrorists commandeered passenger planes and killed thousands of innocent people in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. From this horrific act, we began to realize the true depths of evil in the human heart and the uncertainty and fragility of life itself. We are thankful that we had you for 37 years and will always remember your smile and the kindness that you showed to others as evidenced by the cards and letters that we received.

Tony, we miss you but our resolve is in knowing that you are happy with God in Heaven,

Loved and sadly missed by your sisters, Brenda, Vicky, Gayle, and a host of friends
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
