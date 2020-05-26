Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Grandview Memorial Garden
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Kurt Price


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Kurt Price Obituary
Tony Kurt Price

Clinton - Tony Kurt Price age 57, of Clinton went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence. Tony was born December 17, 1962 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and was a member of Second Baptist Church. Tony was a world-class welder at Senior Flexonics Pathway Division for many years. Tony loved spending time with his family and being Papaw to his sweet granddaughter. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing golf and watching the Tennessee Vols.

Tony is survived by:

Devoted wife of 37 years, Jane Price of Clinton; son, Nicholas Price & wife Ariel of Heiskell; daughter, Laura Kaitlyn Viles & husband Josh of Richmond, VA; grandchild, Adalyn Price; mother, Betty Ann Blalock of Sevierville; father, Loy Price & wife Audrey of Gatlinburg; brothers, Keith Price & wife Roberta of Lenoir City, Roger Price & wife Lewayne of Dandridge, Ronnie Price & wife Julie of Beaverton, OR, Scott Price & wife Sherry of Gatlinburg; many nieces and nephews; best friend, Mike Laverdieve

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Grandview Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Second Baptist Church, building fund, 777 Public Safety Lane, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -