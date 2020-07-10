Tony Norwood
Strawberry Plains - Tony Lee Norwood of Strawberry Plains, TN, age 69 went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was a faithful member of Burnetts Creek Baptist Church. He loved his church family and was a friend to all. He was an avid Fisherman and Horseshoe Pitching Champion. He was inducted into the Tennessee Horseshoe Pitcher's Hall of Fame. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing and taking his 37' Ford Truck to car shows. He will be loved and missed by all that knew him. Tony retired from King's Academy Christian School. Preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Anne Norwood; daughter, Kelley Johnagin and former wife, Beth Norwood. Survived by wife, Lois Norwood; son and daughter-in-law, Dustin and Yasko Norwood; daughter and son-in-law, April and Scott Sweeney; son-in-law, Anthony Johnagin; sisters, Roganne Norwood, Jill (Jack) Martin; brother, Mark (Tammy) Norwood; step-son, Michael (Kim) Berrier; step-daughters, Tawnya (Bill) McCarter and Cindy (Daniel) Johnson; grandkids, Lindsey Kiser, Spencer Sweeney, Emma-Beth and Tina Norwood; step-grandkids, Jacob (Jennifer), James, Tess (Jacob), Wyatt, Austin, Blake, Alison and Adreana; step-great-grandson, Levi; nephew, Matthew Norwood and niece, Jessica Woodlief; special friend, Bill Cupp. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday at McCarty Evergreen Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Rev. Donny Walker and Rev. Bill McCarter officiating. The immediate family will meet Sunday at Berry Highland South Cemetery for a 3 pm private entombment. Pallbearers: Eddie Oliver, David Whaley, Jr., Bill Young, Johnny Rhodes, Bill Cupp and Gary Johnson. www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com