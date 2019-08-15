|
Tony Oglesby
Knoxville - Tony E. Oglesby - age 57 of Knoxville/Nashville passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Tony was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a kind, caring and compassionate person who helped many during his life. He took care of the elderly and inspired those around him to grow stronger and often times they did. He gave much and expected little in return needless to say he was loved by many. He always wanted to do things the right way in business and in life. He played basketball at Carson Newman University and pursued playing professionally overseas. He was the former President of National Medical, Gulf South Medical Supply and LifeCare Homecare. Most recently he was the former CEO of SavaSeniorCare. He served on the board of Storms of Life Foundation and participated in and contributed to numerous charitable organizations and projects, Preceded in death by father, Rev. Jack Oglesby. Survived by wife, Diana Hecht Oglesby; sons, Terrence Oglesby and wife Maria, Paxton Oglesby; grandchildren, Damon and Harper Oglesby; mother, Lula Mae Oglesby; step-children, Olivia Hendrix and Adelaide Hendrix; brothers, Terry Oglesby and Jack Oglesby, Jr.; sisters, Sue Hill and Vickie Johnson; and a host of friends and many he considered family. The family will receive friends 12:00-4:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 4:00 PM with Rev. Danny Hill officiating. There will be a private interment at Caledonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either to the Storms of Life Foundation One Ravinia Drive, Suite 1500 Atlanta, GA 30346 Attn: Julie Rigo or Carson Newman University Men's Basketball Team 2130 South Branner Ave, Jefferson City, TN 37760 or contact Shelly Laux 865-471-3396, Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019