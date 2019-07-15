|
Tony Price
Knoxville - Tony Tyrone Price, age 54, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents Billy Joe and Donna Price. Survived by girlfriend of 26 years Tina Murr; daughters Kelsie Murr, Karrie Murr and Melissa Whitaker; grandchildren Avery, Jocelynn, Shelby, Jareth, Will, Trinity and Jayden; siblings Barry Price, Tammy Upton, and Kim Lee; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-7PM Monday, Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow at 7PM, Edmund Greene, Jr., officiating.
