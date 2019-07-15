Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Tony Price


1964 - 2019
Tony Price Obituary
Tony Price

Knoxville - Tony Tyrone Price, age 54, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents Billy Joe and Donna Price. Survived by girlfriend of 26 years Tina Murr; daughters Kelsie Murr, Karrie Murr and Melissa Whitaker; grandchildren Avery, Jocelynn, Shelby, Jareth, Will, Trinity and Jayden; siblings Barry Price, Tammy Upton, and Kim Lee; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 5-7PM Monday, Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow at 7PM, Edmund Greene, Jr., officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 15, 2019
