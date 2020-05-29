Tony Ray Ingram



Ingram, Tony Ray, age 59 (July 2, 1960-May 25, 2020)- Tony's earthly body was exhausted, and he sat down to rest in his favorite chair where he comfortably drifted off into eternal sleep on Monday afternoon. He was a fiercely devoted and loving Dad, Poppy, Son, Brother, and friend; and he believed in the power of prayer and one true and forgiving God. Tony had a lifetime of experiences, and he loved to share those with anyone willing to sit and listen. He was a great storyteller, and he lived with a passion. His connection to people was inspiring and rare in that his charm radiated throughout any room he occupied. People from all walks of life were drawn to him, and he made so many friends throughout his life. His love for motorcycles began as a child, and he rode his Harley any time he possibly could. Whether it was the distinct rumble of his bike, or his bellowing voice, everybody knew when Tony was around. He was a proud electrician, and he retained his union membership to IBEW Local 760. His career allowed him to work around the country adding to his experiences and stories. In 2004, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer with bleak expectations. But, time and time again he beat the odds. He lived longer than any of us could have imagined, and for that we are so grateful. Alas, we will miss him beyond measure, and we hope that one day our souls will meet again.



Preceded in death by his father, John Paul Ingram, Jr. He is survived by his children, Jodi Watson with husband Jason Watson, and Jonathan Ingram with girlfriend Cassi Peebles; his grandchildren who each loved their Poppy dearly: Liam Ingram, Sebastian Watson, Chloe Ingram, Christian Watson, Gabriella Watson, and Devereaux Watson; his mother, Shirley Ingram; his sister, Anne Lee with husband Chuck Lee; and the one love of his life, Kim Ingram.



Immediate family will hold a small private memorial at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, and in memoriam of Tony, the family requests that you take a moment to call someone special to you just to say 'I love you.'









