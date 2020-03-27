Services
Harriman - Tony Zirkle Whalen age 78, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home. Tony was a 1959 graduate of South Harriman High School and a member of South Harriman Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher to college and career young adults and senior women's class. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation after 45 years of employment. He enjoyed showing his antique John Deer tractors with the Three Rivers Antique Tractor and Engine Club and was also a member of East Tennessee Two Cylinders Club.

Preceded in death by parents, Warren and Hazel Davis Whalen, sisters, June Whalen Pyle and husband Lucion, Mary Sue Whalen, brothers, William "Bill Whalen and wife Ginny, Don Whalen and wife Mary Ann, Infant Gerald Whalen, and Max Whalen

Survived by wife, Oneda Barger Whalen, daughter and son in law, Eleda Whalen and Doug Burgess, Granddaughter, Rachel Burgess ( the one that made him "Golly). Sister in law, Vontella Whalen, and a host of nieces nephews and extended family members.

A private graveside service and interment will be conducted at Roane Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Tony's life will be conducted when the mandates due to COVID-19 are lifted. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to South Harriman Baptist Church dedicated to the Whalen property. Condolences to the family can be left on Tony's Tribute at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Whalen Family.
