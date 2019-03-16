|
|
Tonya L. Oster
Oliver Springs, FL
Tonya L. Oster, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical after a long battle with cancer. She was an Oak Ridge High School graduate and had worked as a LPN. Tonya was a huge "cat lover" and had rescued many cats and kittens. She had a very nurturing personality and made friends easily. She had an uplifting and courageous spirit which she maintained throughout her battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Henley; aunt and uncle, Chuck and Dot Shelton.
She is survived by her Father and Step-mother, H. Stanton
and Mary Oster, of Clinton;
Sister, Carla Slone and husband Ricky of Coalfield;
Brother, Stanton Oster and wife Gina of Knoxville;
Childhood Friends, Claudia Walls and Nebraska Lucas;
Alexis Ross, whom she loved like a daughter;
Aunt, Evelyn Henley of Hixon, Tn;
And a host of other family members and good friends;
The family would like to thank all the nurses, physicians and staff of U.T. Medical Center who cared for and loved Tonya during her time spent there.
The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 pm on Sunday Afternoon, March 17, 2019 at Oliver Springs First Baptist Church. A "Celebration of Life" Service will begin at 3:00 with Pastor Kenny Raines officiating.
To leave a note for Tonya's family or to sign the online guestbook, go to jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019