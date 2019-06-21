Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
1966 - 2019
Tonya Renee' (Dowdy) Alexander

Oak Ridge - Tonya Renee' (Dowdy) Alexander, age 52, gained her heavenly wings June 18, 2019 while at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born December 2, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio to Shurrone Dowdy. She is married to her longtime friend and partner Gary Alexander, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Preceded in death by steps sons, Gary Alexander Jr., and Justin Alexander.

In Tonya's spare time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering at church, and attending her small group at Faith Promise Church.

Tonya worked as a nurse for several years, which suited her servant heart very well. As director of an assisted living facility, her passion was caring for people.

She considered the community, residents, and employees part of her extended family. With a heavy heart Tonya resigned form her position due to her illness. Tonya, or Skeez as she was affectionately known to all her close friends and family was loved by everyone.

She was a devoted mother, wife and Mimi. She was a gentle spirt, who always had a listening ear and a humorous spin on any situation. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 -

"And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Tonya is survived by her husband, Gary Alexander; mother, Shurrone Dowdy; mother-in-law, Geraldine Williams; sister, Trina (Ronald) Nesbitt, Knoxville, TN; brothers, Ty (Victoria) Dowdy of Columbus, OH, Troy (Jamie) Dowdy, Oak Ridge, TN, Terrence Dowdy of Murfreesboro, TN, Termel Dowdy, Oak Ridge, TN; daughter, Jasmine Lynn Smith; stepdaughter, Chrissy Alexander; sons, Trey Simmons; Christopher Dowdy, Jordan Smith; grand daughters, Genesis Simmons, November Simmons, and Mariah Alexander; nieces, Shayla Reeves, Chyna Dowdy, Desiree Gallaher; nephews Tyler Gallaher, Trey Nesbitt, III, Kaelen Dowdy, Taeler, Jaelen Dowdy; Terdarius Thomas, Ty Dowdy Jr, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; special friend and cousin, Shannon Prince, Columbus, OH.

Family and friends are invited to join us as we celebrate her life Saturday morning June 22, 2019, between 10:00 -12:00 noon for visiting hours and 12 noon, funeral service.

Interment, Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Immediately following, the repass will be at Faith Promise Church, 96 Mariner Point Dr. Clinton, TN 37716.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 21, 2019
