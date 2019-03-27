|
|
Tracey Stewart Biumi
Atlanta, GA
Tracey Stewart Biumi, age 52, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 23rd at Northside Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was born August 14th, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio to her parents Dr. Ron Stewart and the late Rebecca Stewart. Tracey was a follower of Jesus, dedicated to her husband Keith, and two step children, Alex and Anna. A
resident of Atlanta GA, she attended Buckhead Community Church. She graduated from the University of TN in 1989 with a degree in
architecture. She has worked at IHG as the Director of Capital Projects Architecture and Design for the last 12 years, leading her department with creativity and dedication.
She loved to ride bikes, hike, and spend time with her family. Her compassionate smile was contagious, and her laugh filled the room with joy. She fought the good fight, and she finished the race. "Now, there is in store for her the crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous Judge, will give her on that day, and not only to her, but to all those who have longed for his appearing."
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Stewart; grandparents Alvin and Doris Borror, and Gerald and Dorothy Stewart. Tracey is survived by her loving husband Keith, step children Alex and Anna; father Ron Stewart, sister Terri, brothers Todd and Trent, many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles who love her dearly.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life Tuesday night for a receiving of friends 4-7pm, followed by a memorial service at 7pm at Sandy Springs Chapel (136 Mt. Vernon Hwy, NE Sandy Springs, GA 30328). Graveside service is at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home (5315 Kingston Pike Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tracey can be made to R&B Ministries, 7504 LaBarrington Blvd. Powell TN, 37849 (nonprofit).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019