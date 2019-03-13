|
Traci Dennison Hensley
Knoxville, TN
Traci Dennison Hensley, 38, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on March 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by Father Jerry Dennison. She is survived by Daughter, Kymberli Hensley; Son, Dezmund Schofield; Mother, Kim Dennison; Grandmother, Nancy Sanders; Brother, Jason (Emily) Dennison; Cousins, Justin (Stacy) Campbell and Chelsea (Morris) Martinez; other family, Paige and Liam Collins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 15th from 5-7 with a service following in the old sanctuary of Powell United Methodist Church 323 W. Emory Road.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019