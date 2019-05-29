|
|
Tracy Arnold Jeffers
Robbins, TN
Tracy Arnold Jeffers, age 69 of Robbins, TN, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home. Born June 7, 1949 in Scott County, TN, he was the son of Mildred Stonecipher Jeffers and the late Rev. Carl B. Jeffers.
Tracy was a member of the Mountain View Baptist Church; worked at the Norfolk Southern Railroad; in the coal business, owning his own company; was a founding member of the South Scott Volunteer Fire Department where he has been a member for 36 years, serving as Fire Chief for several of those years, and holding different offices, too; he helped establish the Scott County Emergency Communication System, as well as the Fireman's Association in Scott County where he served as its first President.
He was preceded in death by his father: Rev. Carl B. Jeffers; brothers: Gerald, Kevin and Dana Jeffers.
Tracy is survived by his mother: Mildred Stonecipher Jeffers; sister: Carlene Terry and husband Eddie; nieces: Calie, Ragan and Aubrie Terry; nephews: Josh Jeffers and wife Dixie, Gannon and Caden Terry; as well as other family members and friends.
Friends may visit with the Jeffers family on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8:00 p.m. at the Mountain View Baptist Church with Bro. Phillip Kidd and Bro. Jim West officiating. Music will be provided by: Alfred Branim and Kim Kidd. Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Baptist Memorial Cemetery in Robbins, TN. Pallbearers will be: Kares Stonecipher, Adrian Stonecipher, Wade Byrd, Gannon Terry, Dustin Phillips, Ed Phillips, Jerried Jeffers and Josh Jeffers. Honorary Pallbearers will be: The South Scott Volunteer Fire Department, Larry Goodman, Jerry Pike and John Tate.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to The South Scott Volunteer Fire Department at P. O. Box 212, Robbins, TN 37841.
You may sign Tracy's online guestbook at www.jonesandsonfh.net.
Jones & Son Funeral Home is serving the family of Tracy Arnold Jeffers.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 29, 2019