Tracy Crain
Maryville - Tracy Crain, age 58, passed away July 30, 2019. Tracy had a big personality and an even bigger heart. She loved people; she never met a stranger. She was always full of cheer and smiles. Tracy loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be forever loved and forever missed. Preceded in death by parents Bill Brown and Bernice Pique; brothers Darrell and Danny Brown; sister Janice Faubian. Survived by daughter Leann Sutton (Joey); son Aaron Perkey (Sara); grandchildren Lakynn Sutton and Gavin Perkey; siblings Charlotte Winters, Robert Brown and Kimberly Hammond; best friends Pamela Little and Alice "Tinker" Dorsey. Family will receive friends 5-7PM Sunday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with service to follow at 7PM, Rev. James Duncan officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019