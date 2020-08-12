1/1
Tracy Davis
Tracy Davis

Knoxville - Tracy Michelle Jones Davis age 46 of Knoxville passed away August 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by father John Van Jones, grandmother Jean Payne Jones. She is survived by her loving Children, Jordan Davis, Madlyn Kirkland and Nolan Perry, mother and step-father Jamie and Richie Stipes, sister Jessica Okoreeh-Baah, nieces Callie and Cadien, nephew Akwasi and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. She was be greatly loved and will be missed by all. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
