Tracy Dawn Richardson



Knoxville - Tracy Dawn Richardson, 52, was born on March 30, 1968 at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, and passed from this life on June 8, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. Although she lived in several places, Tracy claimed Manchester, TN as her hometown where she graduated from Coffee County Central High. She moved to Knoxville in the late 80's and for several years was a buyer for Unitrac Railroad Materials. She will be lovingly remembered by her parents, John L. and Laura Richardson of Manchester, TN, her brother David, sister-in-law Rhonda, nephew Ben, and niece Natalie all of Shiloh, IL, and her fiancé Richard Jonely of Knoxville, TN. Multiple friends will long recall her sweet smile, warm spirit, and kind gestures. A Celebration of Life is being planned by friends. Please contact susanj47@mail.com for details.









