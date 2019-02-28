Services
Tracy Farmer Obituary
Tracy Farmer

Strawberry Plains, TN

Tracy Farmer - age 54 of Strawberry Plains, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Tracy was a member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church and was a graduate of Central High School. She met the love of her life in church and held to him for 18 years. She enjoyed going to see shows with her daughter Alanna at Dollywood. She was preceded in death by her mother Glenda Underwood Cureton. She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Ted Farmer; daughter, Alanna; father, David "Bucky" Lawson; brother, Mike Lawson; step-father, Bruce Cureton; and a host of family and friends. The family would also like to give a special thank you to their friend Arawanah Hickey for all she has done throughout this time. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be sent to the general fund at Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church, 4615 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37914. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1st, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. David Collins officiating. Family and friends will gather at Bridges Funeral Home to go in procession to Thorngrove Cemetery on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at 9:15 AM for a 10:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
