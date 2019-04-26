Services
Patterson, Tracy Lee, age 53 of Murfreesboro, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born in Madisonville, TN and preceded in death by parents, Amos Eugene & Kazuko Semoto Patterson. Member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna, Vice President of Equipment Finders, Inc., coached many youths in the Smyrna area and was a friend to everyone he encountered. Survivors, wife, Elaine Patterson, sons & daughter-in-law, Tyler & Laken Yates, Smyrna, Jackson Lee Patterson, Murfreesboro, grandson, Andrew Yates, brothers & sisters-in-law, Gene & Phyllis Patterson, Knoxville, Doug & Kristy Patterson, Lenoir City; sisters & brothers-in-law, Dr. Patty & Eric Weaver, Maryville, Maggie & Cotton Hunt, Lenoir City, several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special Thank You to Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and Alive Hospice. Funeral 3:00 PM Sunday April 28th, Biereley-Hale Chapel. Family will receive friends 1-3 P.M. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019
