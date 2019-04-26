|
|
Tracy Lee Patterson
Murfreesboro, TN
Patterson, Tracy Lee, age 53 of Murfreesboro, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born in Madisonville, TN and preceded in death by parents, Amos Eugene & Kazuko Semoto Patterson. Member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna, Vice President of Equipment Finders, Inc., coached many youths in the Smyrna area and was a friend to everyone he encountered. Survivors, wife, Elaine Patterson, sons & daughter-in-law, Tyler & Laken Yates, Smyrna, Jackson Lee Patterson, Murfreesboro, grandson, Andrew Yates, brothers & sisters-in-law, Gene & Phyllis Patterson, Knoxville, Doug & Kristy Patterson, Lenoir City; sisters & brothers-in-law, Dr. Patty & Eric Weaver, Maryville, Maggie & Cotton Hunt, Lenoir City, several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special Thank You to Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and Alive Hospice. Funeral 3:00 PM Sunday April 28th, Biereley-Hale Chapel. Family will receive friends 1-3 P.M. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019