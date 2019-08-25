|
Tracy Marston Soulby
Knoxville - Tracy Marston Soulby, age 55, went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1963, in Nashville. Tracy had a zest for life, a joyful heart and an outgoing personality. Her smile was beautiful and contagious. She is survived by her mother, Betty Marston Stanley; father, Allen Marston; sisters, Kimberly Marston Holt and Tammy Marston Hibben (Gary); former husband, Ralph Soulby; niece, Kara; nephews, Chris, Adam, Marty and Mukisa. Family and friends will meet Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:45am at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Dr. Alan Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee School for the Deaf or Young Williams Animal Shelter. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2019