Travis Brown
Joppa - Travis Mason Brown, 77, of Joppa passed away at home on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church and retired from Magnavox.
He is preceded in death by parents Theodore "Buck" & Lulu Brown; Siblings: Peggy Brown, Shirley Fuller, Molly Coffey, Marie Talley and Iona Morgan. He is survived by: Sons: Dale Brown, Jimmy Brown & Danny Brown; Siblings: Howard Brown, Carroll Brown, Melvin Brown and Coleen Brown; Grandchildren: Kelly Hansel, Sarah Brown, Jimmy Brown, Michael Joe Brown and Tyler Brown; Great-grandchildren: Isaiah & Abram Hansel and Brantley Brown; and many other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, June 17, 2019, at Smith Reagan Funeral Home with the funeral following. Rev. Horace Jones will officiate the services. Burial will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Sunrise Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019