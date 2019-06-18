Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunrise Cemetery
Travis Brown Obituary
Travis Brown

Joppa - Travis Mason Brown, 77, of Joppa passed away at home on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church and retired from Magnavox.

He is preceded in death by parents Theodore "Buck" & Lulu Brown; Siblings: Peggy Brown, Shirley Fuller, Molly Coffey, Marie Talley and Iona Morgan. He is survived by: Sons: Dale Brown, Jimmy Brown & Danny Brown; Siblings: Howard Brown, Carroll Brown, Melvin Brown and Coleen Brown; Grandchildren: Kelly Hansel, Sarah Brown, Jimmy Brown, Michael Joe Brown and Tyler Brown; Great-grandchildren: Isaiah & Abram Hansel and Brantley Brown; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, June 17, 2019, at Smith Reagan Funeral Home with the funeral following. Rev. Horace Jones will officiate the services. Burial will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Sunrise Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019
