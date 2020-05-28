Travis Lee Street
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Travis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Travis Lee Street

Knoxville - Travis Lee Street, age 39, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Richlands, VA on June 4, 1980. Travis was preceded in death by his sister, Tarra Nichole Street. He is survived by his daughter, Caleigh Jade Street, of Jewell Ridge, VA; mother, Leslie Moore and husband Barry, of Knoxville, TN; father, Marvin Street, Jr. and wife Myra, of Jewell Ridge, VA; paternal grandparents, Marvin and Betty Street, of Jewell Ridge, VA. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved