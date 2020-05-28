Travis Lee Street
Knoxville - Travis Lee Street, age 39, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Richlands, VA on June 4, 1980. Travis was preceded in death by his sister, Tarra Nichole Street. He is survived by his daughter, Caleigh Jade Street, of Jewell Ridge, VA; mother, Leslie Moore and husband Barry, of Knoxville, TN; father, Marvin Street, Jr. and wife Myra, of Jewell Ridge, VA; paternal grandparents, Marvin and Betty Street, of Jewell Ridge, VA. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.