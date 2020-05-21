Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Knoxville - Travis Lynn Worley, "Whirley Bird", born October 27, 1973, passed away suddenly at age 46 on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Travis was a graduate of South Doyle High School, class of 1992, where he was an avid football player. After high school, Travis was a long time employee of Sea Ray Boat Company. Travis was a kind and gentle person who loved watching and playing sports with his son. He was of Baptist faith and leaves many fond memories to those he left behind.

Travis was preceded in death by his father, Jack Worley. He is survived by his Mother, Deborah Gibson Worley, and his one and only son, Nicholas Nathaniel Worley, "Nate", plus many special friends including, Steve York, Jeff Montgomery, Andy Lawhorn, and Greg Patterson.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations towards expenses can be made to Regions Bank, South Knoxville Branch location. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020
