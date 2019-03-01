|
|
Travis Selvidge
Lenoir City, TN
Travis Selvidge age 34, of Lenoir City went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Travis served in the Army National Guard with the 278th Armored Calvary Regiment. He was
preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Selvidge and brother, David Selvidge.
He is survived his mother, Carol Selvidge; mom, Terry Selvidge; brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg (Doris) Selvidge, Chris (Trina) Selvidge; fiancee', Brandi Bogle and her children, Brandon, Kaydence and Robert; nieces and nephews, Ashley White, Tiffany Grooms and Logan Selvidge; along with many other loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral
services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ken Scoggins. Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services with military honors conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhom.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019