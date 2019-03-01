Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Travis Selvidge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travis Selvidge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Travis Selvidge Obituary
Travis Selvidge

Lenoir City, TN

Travis Selvidge age 34, of Lenoir City went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Travis served in the Army National Guard with the 278th Armored Calvary Regiment. He was

preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Selvidge and brother, David Selvidge.

He is survived his mother, Carol Selvidge; mom, Terry Selvidge; brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg (Doris) Selvidge, Chris (Trina) Selvidge; fiancee', Brandi Bogle and her children, Brandon, Kaydence and Robert; nieces and nephews, Ashley White, Tiffany Grooms and Logan Selvidge; along with many other loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral

services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ken Scoggins. Family and friends will gather at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services with military honors conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard.



Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhom.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now