Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for Trenton Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trenton L'mour Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trenton L'mour Hall Obituary
Trenton L'mour Hall

Knoxville - Trenton L'mour Hall, age 32, passed away September 21, 2019.

Preceded in death by mother, Kathy Diane Barker; grandmothers, Marie Barker and Nelleen Hall; grandfather, Henry Hall Sr. and uncle, Mike Barker.

Survivors, wife, Stella Hall; daughters, Jalyn and Jordyn; father, Gus Hall; mother-in-law, Frances Farmer; father-in-law, Larry Farmer; sister, Tracy Tillery; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, which he held close to his heart.

He was a dedicated family man and loved them dearly. He will be truly missed.

Details of arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trenton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now