Trenton L'mour Hall
Knoxville - Trenton L'mour Hall, age 32, passed away September 21, 2019.
Preceded in death by mother, Kathy Diane Barker; grandmothers, Marie Barker and Nelleen Hall; grandfather, Henry Hall Sr. and uncle, Mike Barker.
Survivors, wife, Stella Hall; daughters, Jalyn and Jordyn; father, Gus Hall; mother-in-law, Frances Farmer; father-in-law, Larry Farmer; sister, Tracy Tillery; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, which he held close to his heart.
He was a dedicated family man and loved them dearly. He will be truly missed.
Details of arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019