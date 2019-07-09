|
Tressa Lynn (Tipton) Stallings
- - Tressa Lynn (Tipton) Stallings, age 72; Tressa's cherished faith became sight as she left this Earth to enter into sweet rest with her precious Savior in Heaven. She was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and devoted member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She faithfully taught Sunday School for numerous years in her beloved Family Focus Class where many precious friendships began. After accepting Christ as her Savior at 21, her Christian journey began at Island Home Baptist Church in Knoxville where life long friendships were made and her three children came to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
She was a faithful and loving wife to her husband Dickie for 48 years 50 days 9 hours and 36 minutes. She had three precious children whom she loved dearly and unconditionally, Scott, Janet and Kim. She cherished and adored her sweet granddaughter, Lauren whom she affectionately called "the Doll". She spent many treasured moments with her dear sister, Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Tipton; mother, Mildred Tipton; husband, James R. (Dickie) Stallings
Survivors: Son: Scott Stallings, Daughters: Janet Johnson and Kim Stallings, Grandchild: Lauren Johnson, Sister: Charlotte Troutt, Brother-in-law: Ed Stallings and wife Lani, Nieces and Nephews: Chris Troutt, Fred Troutt, Jr. and family, Cissy Troutt, Sandy (Troutt) Owens and family, Rachel Hornback and family, Mark Stallings and family, Cousins: Larry Tipton, Jack Tipton and family, Millie Tipton and family Valley Grove Family Focus Sunday School Class Numerous treasured, special friends.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministry or PATH Ministry at Valley Grove Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends 5 PM to 7:15 PM Tuesday with the Celebration of Life to follow at 7:30 PM at Valley Grove Baptist Church, Pastor Keith Vaughn officiating. Interment 1 PM Wednesday in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 9, 2019