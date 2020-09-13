Trilla Fern Lewis Smith WalkerMaynardville -Trilla Fern Lewis Smith Walker-age 82 of Maynardville went to be with the Lord Friday, September 11, 2020 following her battle with dementia. She professed her faith in Christ at a young age. She was proceeded in death by parents, Jesse and Anna Lewis, brother, Harrell Lewis.Survivors: sons, Johnny (Katrina) Smith, Danny (Marty) Smith, all of Maynardville. She had several grandchildren to include, Kandi Muncey (Elie), Justin Smith, Kayla Smith, Darren (Brittany) Relford, all of Maynardville; Kimberly Relford of Knoxville; Great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Haley Muncey, Bianca, Keely and Ariana Relford, very special friend, James Hurst, all of Maynardville.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Joe Norris officiating with music by Justin Smith, Damon and Misty Seal. Interment 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Monroe Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:15 A.M. Wednesday to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers: Justin Smith, Elie Muncey, Darren Relford, Randy Turner, James Whitson, Damon Seal. The family would like to thank Maggie Morgan, U. T. Hospice and Maple Court Assisted Living for the care provided. The family will be at the home, 371 Monroe Road, Maynardville. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.