1/1
Trilla Fern Lewis Smith Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trilla Fern Lewis Smith Walker

Maynardville -

Trilla Fern Lewis Smith Walker-age 82 of Maynardville went to be with the Lord Friday, September 11, 2020 following her battle with dementia. She professed her faith in Christ at a young age. She was proceeded in death by parents, Jesse and Anna Lewis, brother, Harrell Lewis.

Survivors: sons, Johnny (Katrina) Smith, Danny (Marty) Smith, all of Maynardville. She had several grandchildren to include, Kandi Muncey (Elie), Justin Smith, Kayla Smith, Darren (Brittany) Relford, all of Maynardville; Kimberly Relford of Knoxville; Great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Haley Muncey, Bianca, Keely and Ariana Relford, very special friend, James Hurst, all of Maynardville.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Joe Norris officiating with music by Justin Smith, Damon and Misty Seal. Interment 11 A.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Monroe Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:15 A.M. Wednesday to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers: Justin Smith, Elie Muncey, Darren Relford, Randy Turner, James Whitson, Damon Seal. The family would like to thank Maggie Morgan, U. T. Hospice and Maple Court Assisted Living for the care provided. The family will be at the home, 371 Monroe Road, Maynardville. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral
10:15 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Interment
11:00 AM
Monroe Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved