|
|
Tristian Ty Grandon
Knoxville - Tristian Ty Grandon age 19, of Knoxville, formerly of Newaygo, MI., passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Tristian passed away after a brief and sudden battle with cancer. He loved his pets and sometimes treated them better than himself. He loved people intensely and couldn't stand to see someone go without. His friends always became family to him because if you were worth his friendship you were worth all that he had. He was a great son, brother, and uncle that will be missed every day until we meet again. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Billy George Grandon of Knoxville, TN., and great-grandmother Emily Ranger of Newaygo, MI. He is survived by his mother Carmen Renee Orth and stepfather Louis Michael Orth, his father Brian Scott Grandon and stepmother Tina Grandon; brothers: Kyle A. Grandon, Syngin S. Grandon, Derek Storm Grandon, Ethan L. Orth, and Spencer L. Orth; sisters: Gabrielle A. Grandon, Angelica R. Grandon, Charity A. Orth, Brookelynn M. Orth, and Norah S. Orth; best friend Michael Dailey, girlfriend Zoe Sweeden, great-grandmother Delores Ortiz, grandparents: Carmen and Silvio Planpen, Robert and Carolyn Geoffroy, Diane Orth and Gail Grandon; and nephew Cedric A. Lopez. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, immediately followed by a 7:00 pm celebration of life service. The family has ask in lieu of flowers donations be made to Anderson County Animal Shelter 1480 Blockhouse Valley Rd. Clinton, TN 37716 in honor of his dog Bear that Tristian adopted from this shelter. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020