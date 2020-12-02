Troy BowlingKnoxville - Troy F. Bowling age 91 passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 27 surrounded by his loving family.Troy was a faithful member of Mt. Hebron Primitive Baptist Church. He traveled frequently to sister churches throughout Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia. He enjoyed singing old hymns, visiting with fellow parishioners, Communion and all the things it entailed.Troy was preceded in death by his loving wife Bonnie; his son Ricky; grandsons Jimmy, Jason and Joseph Bowling; Nick Haynes; and his great granddaughter Toby Hanson.Troy is survived by his son David and wife Judy; daughter Sue Allred and husband Johnny; daughter Sandy McCroskey and David Freshour; daughter Brenda Hughes and husband Alan; son Duane and Marie Bowling, daughter Karen Haynes and husband Keith. Troy is also survived by 16 grandkids, 17 great grandkids, and 6 great-great grandkids.The family would like to acknowledge the dedicated care and support provided to Troy by Larry Smith and Debbie Brown.The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 5 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home in Fountain City. The Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Jody Risner officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at Union Primitive Cemetery at 3903 Maynardville Highway.The family respectfully requests those attending to wear a mask to protect the family and friends. Mynatt Funeral Home in Fountain City is in charge of all arrangements.