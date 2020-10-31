1/
Troy Jewell Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy Jewell Hall

Dogwood Community - Troy Jewell Hall - age 90, born July 5, 1930, a lifelong member of the Dogwood Community passed away Friday, October 29th at his home. The son of George Earnest and Lena Shubert Hall, who predeceased. Jewell was retired from the Roane County Board of Education and a member of Dogwood Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Ruth Mounger Hall; daughter and family, Linda and Jerry Norwood, Mark and Rebecca. He also leaves brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends that were special to him. The family are especially thankful to Wayne Patient and Bryant Powell for their support, and to Phyllis Lanham for being a special part of the family. Also to Logan Steele for the friendship and good conversations. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1st in the Dogwood Cemetery for graveside services and interment with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dogwood Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved