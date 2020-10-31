Troy Jewell Hall
Dogwood Community - Troy Jewell Hall - age 90, born July 5, 1930, a lifelong member of the Dogwood Community passed away Friday, October 29th at his home. The son of George Earnest and Lena Shubert Hall, who predeceased. Jewell was retired from the Roane County Board of Education and a member of Dogwood Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Ruth Mounger Hall; daughter and family, Linda and Jerry Norwood, Mark and Rebecca. He also leaves brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends that were special to him. The family are especially thankful to Wayne Patient and Bryant Powell for their support, and to Phyllis Lanham for being a special part of the family. Also to Logan Steele for the friendship and good conversations. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 1st in the Dogwood Cemetery for graveside services and interment with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dogwood Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com