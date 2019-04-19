|
|
Troy Lee Baird
Knoxville, TN
All good stories have memorable endings, on April 17, 2019 Troy Lee Baird finished his story. "I want to go home", were some of the memorable final words of a man desiring the fulfillment of Eternity's promise. Hebrews 11:13
Gone before him, mother, Sally and father, Lee Baird; First wife, Kathy Faye Baird; daughter, Lee Ann "Bo" Johnson; brother, Frank Baird.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn "Lovey" Baird; daughter, Maria "Tootsie" Ballinger; step-children, Jennifer Miles, Holli Reed, and Derek Lowe; sisters, Jean, Brenda, June and Gail; 11 precious grandchildren; and all his brothers and sisters in Christ.
Family will receive friends 4-7pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to follow at 7pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019