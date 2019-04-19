Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Lee Baird

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Troy Lee Baird Obituary
Troy Lee Baird

Knoxville, TN

All good stories have memorable endings, on April 17, 2019 Troy Lee Baird finished his story. "I want to go home", were some of the memorable final words of a man desiring the fulfillment of Eternity's promise. Hebrews 11:13

Gone before him, mother, Sally and father, Lee Baird; First wife, Kathy Faye Baird; daughter, Lee Ann "Bo" Johnson; brother, Frank Baird.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn "Lovey" Baird; daughter, Maria "Tootsie" Ballinger; step-children, Jennifer Miles, Holli Reed, and Derek Lowe; sisters, Jean, Brenda, June and Gail; 11 precious grandchildren; and all his brothers and sisters in Christ.

Family will receive friends 4-7pm Friday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to follow at 7pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now